Libya Parliament sacks allied Central Bank Governor over graft

November 23, 2022 at 2:26 pm | Published in: Africa, Libya, News
Central Bank of Libya's Vice President Ali Al-Hibri in Tripoli, Libya on July 08, 2021 [Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency]
The Libyan Parliament has sacked the Governor of Eastern Libya's Central Bank, Ali Al-Hibri, over corruption suspicions, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The move followed a session held by the East Libya-based assembly in Benghazi city on Tuesday. A parliamentary statement said that Al-Hibri was also relieved from his role as Chair of two committees responsible for the rebuilding of Benghazi and Derna cities.

According to the statement, the Parliament asked the Libyan Audit Bureau to check all the transactions conducted by Al-Hibri and asked the Public Prosecutor to take legal measures over the corruption allegations.

The statement, however, did not specify the nature of the corruption allegations against Al-Hibri.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011 when long time ruler, Muammar Gaddafi, was ousted after four decades in power.

