Israel makes arrests in occupied West Bank and Jerusalem as settlers attack Palestinians

The Israeli occupation forces launched a number of armed incursions today across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, during which they arrested a number of young Palestinian men. Meanwhile, gangs of illegal settler attacked Palestinians and their property in Nablus and Hebron.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, the occupation forces arrested thirteen Palestinians who were taken away for interrogation. They face charges of participating in acts of popular resistance against the violence of the settlers and the occupation forces.

Those arrested were named as Ahmed Ghaleb from Qaddoura refugee camp; Wissam Al-Rimawi and Mustafa Jaber, both from Beit Rima; and Qusai Abu Naim, Abdul Karim Abu Naim, Musa Abu Alia and Karim Abu Alia from Al-Mughayer, all in the Ramallah governorate. In the Hebron area, the occupation forces arrested Amjad Salhab from Khirbet Qalqis; Saed Al-Namura from Dura; and Khattab Abu Mariya, Hamza Abu Mariya and Ahmed Abu Ayyash from the town of Beit Ummar. Abu Ayyash was wounded during his arrest. In occupied Jerusalem, the Israel occupation forces arrested Muhammad Abdel Latif from Anata.

The occupation forces were apparently seeking those responsible for the double bombing in occupied Jerusalem on Wednesday morning. Other armed incursions took place in the town of Azzun in the Qalqilya district, and Husan in the Bethlehem governorate.

Moreover, the occupation forces stormed a hall in Mafraq Al-Sahib, south of Hebron, and broke up a party thrown by the family of the prisoner Baraka Taha on the occasion of his wife giving birth to triplets through artificial insemination using sperm smuggled out of prison. Soldiers arrested his brothers, Anas and Rajeh.

READ: Israel to use Palestinian land seized in 1984 for illegal settlement outpost

Taha, 39, was arrested in 2002 and received a 35-year prison sentence. He was released for five years in 2011, before being re-arrested and having his previous sentence reinstated.

A Palestinian boy was also arrested. Montaser Abu Rumaila was detained after being assaulted by security forces near the Karantina checkpoint in Hebron.

In the attacks by extremist settlers, a Palestinian woman was injured in Khirbet Beit Sakarya, south of Bethlehem. Palestinian medical sources reported that another woman was injured as a result of settlers attacking Palestinian homes in Khirbet Beit Iskaria, which is surrounded by the illegal Gush Etzion settlement bloc.

Gangs of settlers also attacked Palestinian homes in the Kasara area, south of Hebron. No injuries were reported.

In the village of Burin, south of Nablus, settlers burned a vehicle and attacked a house. According to the Palestinian Authority official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, a group of settlers from the Yitzhar settlement attacked Um Ayman Soufan's house, smashed its windows, and burned a vehicle belonging to her son, Musab Atallah Soufan. Daghlas explained that the settlers tried to burn down the house, but bystanders intervened to stop the arson attack. Um Ayman's house has been attacked many times by illegal settlers.