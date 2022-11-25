Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel extends detention of Palestinian minor for an additional 4 months

November 25, 2022 at 9:20 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian Ahmed Manasra is seen during his hearing in Be'er Sheva, Israel on April 13, 2022 [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
An Israeli court yesterday extended the solitary confinement of Palestinian minor, Ahmad Manasra, held in the Israeli prison of Shikma, for an additional four months.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club quoted Manasra's lawyer Khaled Zabarqa, that Manasra's solitary confinement was extended "despite his serious health and psychological condition."

"Twenty-year-old Manasra has been in confinement for more than a year, and is being held today in the Ashkelon prison," Zabarqa said.

Manasra was arrested by the occupation forces on 12 October 2015 while he was accompanied by his cousin Hassan, who the Israeli forces shot dead. Manasra was 13 years old at the time of his arrest.

