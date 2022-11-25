Portuguese / Spanish / English

UN Human Rights meeting is 'disgraceful and appalling': Iran

People take part in a march to support the demonstrations that started following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in Tehran, on November 19, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. [Raşid Necati Aslım - Anadolu Agency]
Iran's representative, on Thursday, defended the country's human rights record at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, where its role in repressing recent protests is under scrutiny, Reuters reports.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets that the Human Rights Council is abused, once again, by some arrogant States to antagonise a sovereign UN Member State that is fully committed to its obligation to promote and protect the human rights," said Deputy of the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Khadijeh Karimi, in a speech to the Geneva-based body.

"Reducing the common cause of human rights to a tool for political purposes of specific groups of Western countries is appalling and disgraceful," she added.

Iran protests: UN Human Rights Council votes to establish independent international fact-finding mission

