WJP ranks Egypt 135 out of 140 in Rule of Law Index

The World Justice Project (WJP) has ranked Egypt 135th out of 140 countries in terms of its commitment to the rule of law and justice.

The index is based on eight factors, namely Constraints on Government Powers, Absence of Corruption, Open Government, Fundamental Rights, Order and Security, Regulatory Enforcement, Civil Justice and Criminal Justice, measuring restrictions on government powers, absence of corruption, open governance, basic rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice.

The Middle East region's top performer was the United Arab Emirates (ranked 37th out of 140, globally), followed by Jordan and Tunisia.

The three countries with the lowest scores in the region were Lebanon, Iran and Egypt.

Globally, Denmark ranked first in the rule of law index, followed by Norway and Finland.

Last year, Egypt ranked 136th out of 139 countries in the Rule of Law Index.

The World Justice Project is an independent, multi-disciplinary international organisation founded in 2009, with offices in several capitals, including Washington, and its mission is to work on building awareness and stimulating action to advance the rule of law around the world.

READ: Egypt asks 11 Israel pilots to leave its territory