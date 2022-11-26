German Chancellor slams Iran ramped up uranium enrichment

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, on Friday, condemned Iran's plans to boost its uranium enrichment, saying greater efforts were needed to stop Tehran from acquiring the nuclear bomb, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"As far as Iran's enrichment policy is concerned, it underscores, once again, how important it is to do everything possible to ensure that Iran does not get a nuclear bomb or missile systems with which to transport it," Scholz said at a joint news conference with French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne.

He added preventing Iran from getting a nuclear bomb was one of the "central goals" of Germany as well as France and other Western allies, notably the US and UK.

On Tuesday, Britain, France and Germany also condemned Iran's plans to expand its nuclear program after the UN nuclear watchdog said Iran was enriching uranium with plans to further expand enrichment at two plants.

"Iran's step is a challenge to the global non-proliferation system," the three nations said in a joint statement provided by the British government.

"This step, which carries significant proliferation-related risks, has no credible civilian justification.

"We will continue to consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran's continued nuclear escalation," the statement further said.

Last week, the 35-nation governing Board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) passed a resolution, drafted by the US and European allies, censuring Iran over an alleged lack of cooperation over uranium traces found by Agency inspectors at sites not declared as nuclear- related.

