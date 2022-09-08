Iran 'will not cross red lines' for nuclear deal

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has affirmed that his country "will not cross its red lines at the nuclear level." The minister's confirmation follows accusations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that "Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium exceeds 19 times the permissible limit." The agency said that it is not in a position to confirm that Iran's nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful.

"The agency's inspectors have visited Iran several times within the framework of its cooperation, and they confirmed the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities many times," said the foreign ministry in Tehran. It denied accusations that Iran is engaged in unauthorised enrichment.

Iran stressed its request to close the IAEA's "politicised file" regarding the finding of traces of nuclear material in sites that Tehran did not declare.

"All US attempts to create a new political and security reality in the region, without Iran, have failed," Amir Abdollahian told the Assembly of Experts of the Leadership in Tehran. "Despite the lack of stability at the international level, the Islamic Republic of Iran is like a calm ship travelling in a turbulent ocean."

He pointed out that President Ebrahim Raisi is taking a "correct" approach based on adopting a balanced foreign policy with the countries of the world. "He is interested in strengthening relations with neighbouring countries and Asia, and avoiding binding the country's economy to sanctions and negotiations." The Iranian government, the foreign minister concluded, has succeeded in managing complex regional crises and strengthening relations with the Gulf States.

"No agreement will be implemented before the file of false accusations against Iran is closed by the IAEA's board of directors, once and for all," insisted the advisor of the Iranian delegation to the Vienna negotiations, Mohammad Marandi.

