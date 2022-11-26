Turkiye: Erdogan determined to be top in defence industries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that his government will continue its efforts to ensure that Turkiye is among the top worldwide in the defence industries field.

This came in a speech Erdogan delivered on Friday during the inauguration ceremony at the Istanbul Shipyard for the MILGEM corvette ships manufactured by Turkiye for the Pakistan Navy.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the inauguration ceremony for the PNS Khaibar, the third of four ships of the MILGEM project.

Erdogan stressed that the MILGEM project is one of the most important cooperative projects that culminate Turkiye's relations with Pakistan in defence industries.

The Turkish president noted that 2022 coincides with the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between his country and Pakistan.

Erdogan expressed: "Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy historical and special relations. Long-lasting and deep-rooted friendship has endured the test of time and rests firmly on the pillars of trust, deep respect and mutual support based on principles."

"The same is manifested in our military collaborations, as the construction of MILGEM corvette ships for the Pakistan navy is evidence," he added.

The Turkish president also revealed that his country plans to hand over the fourth and final ship to Pakistan in February 2025.

Erdogan stressed that his country is determined to continue its strategy to root out terrorism from its source: "No matter with whom terrorists collude, Turkiye will always hold them accountable for every drop of blood they shed."

