Doha hosts various activities for World Cup fans

November 27, 2022 at 1:18 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Qatar
Football fans take part in an event as part of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Musherib neighbourhood of Doha, Qatar [Abdullah Kiswani - Anadolu Agency]
Various cultural and entertainment events are organized for 2022 FIFA World Cup fans in Msheireb, known as the heart of Qatar's capital Doha, Anadolu reports.

The events across Msheireb are offered for the fans during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, held on Nov. 20-Dec. 18.

In Msheireb, where activities on culture, entertainment, sports, and art are organized, visitors from different nationalities and cultures participate in comprehensive and interactive activities.

Downtown streets also host entertainment shows of 2022 FIFA World Cup fans that gather with their jerseys, flags, and costumes.

Msheireb has a media center with a capacity of 1,000 people representing media outlets to follow the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

