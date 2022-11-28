Gantz: army helped undermine Iranian entrenchment efforts in Syria

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday that army action during the past two and half years has undermined Iranian efforts to entrench itself within Syria, IsraelNationalNews.com has reported.

During a visit to the 210th Division in the occupied Golan Heights for a situation assessment on the northern arena alongside several high-ranking army officers, Gantz hailed the measures taken by the army in the "face of the threats from Syria and Lebanon."

He said that these measures are "significant and ensured security, stability and raising the bar of deterrence in the region." The former chief of the general staff emphasised the critical importance of continuing operations "to prevent and thwart Iranian entrenchment in all areas and all roads."

Concluding his visit, Gantz thanked the commanders and soldiers "for their important contribution to maintaining the security of the residents of the north and the citizens of Israel."

Israel's illegal annexation of the Syrian Golan Heights is not recognised in international law.

