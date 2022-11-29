Algeria President renews his call for defending Palestinian rights

On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Algerian President, Abdul Majid Tebboune, renewed his call for defending Palestinian rights.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is observed by the United Nations on or around 29 November each year.

Tebboune cited the 'Algerian Declaration' which was announced last month to end the internal Palestinian division.

"Marking this day," Tebboune said, "reiterates the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to create their independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital."

He also said that "marking this day reminds the international community of its historic, political, legal, moral and humanitarian responsibility for the Palestinians and their rights."

Tebboune stressed that the Palestinians want the international solidarity to be translated into "practical steps and executive measures", noting that this needs the support and efforts of the international community, the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

According to the Algerian President, the international community "must rein in" the Israeli Occupation, "pressure it to commit to the international resolutions and stopping settlement which undermines all chances to achieve the two-state solution."

Tebboune said that the lack of international action against the Israeli Occupation "resulted in double standards and encourages the Occupation to carry out more violations against the unarmed Palestinian people."

The Algerian President stressed that supporting Palestine is not materialised by speeches and meetings, but that it needs practical measures.