Sudan freezes trade and professional union activities

Sudan's de facto president and chief of staff Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan yesterday ordered a ban on all trade and professional union activities across the country, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) has reported.

The SUNA quoted a statement from the country's Sovereignty Council as saying that Burhan issued a decision to freeze the activity of "trade unions, professional federations, and the Businessmen General Union."

According to the Council, Burhan also ordered the establishment of a "commission to form governing bodies for trade union committees and professional federations." The new commission will also "monitor and control unions' local and international finances."

