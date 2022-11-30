Putin's Spy Chief says he discussed Ukraine with CIA Director in Turkiye

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief, Sergei Naryshkin, said that he discussed nuclear issues and Ukraine in a meeting earlier this month with United States Central Intelligence Agency Director, William Burns, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the two men met in Turkiye on 14 November in the highest-level face-to-face contact between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Elizabeth Rood, charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Moscow, told Russia's RIA news agency this week that Burns "did not negotiate anything and he did not discuss a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine".

While Russia has not previously commented on what was discussed, saying the subject matter was sensitive, Washington has said Burns delivered a warning about the consequences of any Russian use of nuclear weapons.

