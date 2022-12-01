Israel Court bans Palestine activist from returning home for a week

An Israeli Court, on Wednesday, banned Hebron-based Palestinian peace activist, Issa Amro, from returning to his home for one week, after he was detained earlier this week.

Amro was arrested on Monday after filming an Israeli soldier assaulting an Israeli activist while claiming that far-right lawmaker, Itamar Ben Gvir, was going to restore order in the West Bank city.

The assault took place during a solidarity visit by 15 Israeli peace activists with Palestinian residents near the Old City of Hebron.

Following the incident, Amro was interrogated at the Israeli police station, Ja'bara, near Kiryat Arba settlement in Hebron and remained in detention until appearing before the Ofer Military Court, yesterday, during which the Military court judge, Dvir Wiesel, ruled Amro to be released but banned him from his home in Tel Rumeida for a week.

According to the activist's lawyer, Riham Nasra, Amro was also charged with obstruction.

Joint List MK, Ofer Cassif, who attended the hearing, said it is clear that this is a revenge arrest whose goal is to deter and persecute Amro, reported Haaretz.

He described Amro as "a human rights activist who is unwilling to bow to the brutal Occupation and even dares to join forces with peace activists from Israel. Not Issa, not the Palestinians and not the peace activists are disrupting the peace but the Occupation. The settlers and their guards in uniform are those disturbing the Palestinians. They are the ones who must be removed and distanced from Hebron!"

Amro told the Court that he has provided video evidence to police for 15 years; however, nothing is done about it. He said, "I submit complaints, but they don't take me seriously."

The soldier's attack comes amid a noticeable increase in attacks by extremist Israeli settlers and soldiers on vulnerable Palestinian communities across the Occupied West Bank.

All Israeli settlers, settlements and settlement "outposts" are illegal under international law.

