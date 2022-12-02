Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel insists on adopting racist policies, says League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds 

December 2, 2022 at 9:19 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians gathering at Havvara checkpoint to stage a protest against Israel's blockade in Nablus, West Bank on October 21, 2022. [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians gathering at Havvara checkpoint to stage a protest against Israel's blockade in Nablus, West Bank on October 21, 2022. [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]
 December 2, 2022 at 9:19 am

The Palestinian people are still suffering from the Israeli occupation's violations on their lands, the League of the Parliamentarian for Al-Quds announced yesterday, slamming the international community for "disregarding Palestinians' legitimate rights based on international conventions."

"The occupation forces are continuing to commit serious war crimes against the Palestinian people, including demolishing and confiscating their homes, constructing illegal settlement projects on their lands, and murdering them," the League said in a statement, noting that the occupied Gaza Strip was still "under siege for 16 years now."

Despite the United Nations' approved international day of solidarity with the Palestinian people, the statement pointed out, the international community did not "play the role assigned to them nor have they carried out their responsibilities against the Israeli violations and policies against the Palestinian people."

The League called on the international community "to assume its moral, legal and human responsibilities towards the Palestinian people," warning that the next Israeli government would adopt "more racist and aggressive policies against Palestinians."

READ: Zionists have captured Jordan Peterson and are hijacking western conservatism

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments