Israel soldier executes Palestinian youth in cold blood

An Israeli soldier executed, on Friday, a Palestinian youth in the West Bank city of Nablus following a short scuffle between them, eyewitnesses said.

The Israeli soldier carried out the execution at point-blank range, in the centre of Huwwara, to the south of Nablus.

A video footage of the shooting has been posted on social media. It shows the Israeli soldier trying to arrest him. But when the Palestinian youth refused and pushed the soldier away from himself, the soldier's automatic rifle fell down and he used his pistol to execute him.

The youth was identified as Hamdy Mefleh, 22, from the village of Osrin to the south of Nablus.

Wafa news agency reported that the Israeli Occupation soldiers, who were watching the execution, prevented residents and ambulances from providing aid to the youth as he was still alive.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Israel's General Authority for Civil Affairs reported that the youth died of his critical wounds.

