Report: Israel carried out 833 attacks against Palestinians in November

The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said the Israeli occupation authorities and settlers carried out 833 attacks against the Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, during the month of November.

The Commission said in its monthly report issued Thursday, that a majority of the attacks were carried out in the governorate of Ramallah (central West Bank), followed by Hebron (southern West Bank) and Nablus (northern West Bank).

The head of the Commission, Moayad Shaaban, said "The Israeli occupation authorities have issued 57 notices in the same period, ranging from notices of demolition or stopping construction under the pretext of construction without permit, mainly in the governorates of Salfit and Jericho."

He pointed out that the Israeli forces and settlers have razed more than 797 dunums (196.9 acres) of Palestinians citizens' lands in the governorates of Salfit, Nablus, Tubas and Jericho, with the aim of controlling them and transferring them to expand nearby settlements.

According to the Palestinian official, the Israeli forces have demolished 70 homes, commercial establishments and sources of livelihood in the governorates of Salfit, Hebron and Ramallah.

READ: Israel insists on adopting racist policies, says League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds