Israel president lands in Bahrain for 1st state visit

Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Bahrain on Sunday for his first state visit to the Gulf nation since establishing diplomatic relations in 2020, reports Anadolu Agency.

Herzog was welcomed upon arrival at the airport by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.

The Israeli president is scheduled to meet with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and members of the local Jewish community in Bahrain during his two-day visit.

After Bahrain, Herzog will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In pre-departure statements at Ben Gurion Airport, Herzog said his visit holds "a message of peace in the region."

Bahrain was among four Arab countries that signed US-sponsored agreements to normalize their relations with Israel in 2020. The other countries were the UAE, Morocco and Sudan.

