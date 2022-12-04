Omani potter's 500-year-old family business

Omani potter Saeed Bin Al-Adawi is keeping his family tradition alive after 500 years. His pottery in Bahla, about 200km from the capital Muscat, not only produces pottery using ancient methods passed down from his relatives, but he also teaches young Omanis how to craft their own drinking vessels, bowls and plant pots.
