Israel demolishes the village of Al-Araqeeb for the 210th time

The Israeli Occupation authorities demolished the Arab village of Al-Araqeeb for the 210th time on Monday.

According to a statement made to an Anadolu correspondent by Aziz Al-Turi, a member of the Local Committee for the Defence of Al-Araqeeb, "The Israeli forces stormed the village of Al-Araqeeb and demolished its homes for the 210th time."

Al-Turi reiterated that the people "will rebuild their village, as they always do."

The Israeli authorities demolished the village houses the last time in the middle of last month.

Anadolu correspondent reported that about twenty-two families live in the Al-Araqeeb homes built of wood, plastic and tin.

The Israeli authorities demolished the village for the first time in July 2010, and have been demolishing it ever since, every time the residents rebuild it.

The Israeli government does not recognise Al-Araqeeb, but its residents insist on remaining on their land, despite the repeated demolition of their homes.

According to Zochrot, an organisation of Israeli Jewish and Arab activists which documents the Palestinian Nakba of 1948, Al-Araqeeb was built for the first time during the Ottoman period on land purchased by the residents.

The organisation says that the authorities are working to expel the residents of the village in order to control their land. It notes that Israel does not recognise dozens of other villages in the Negev region, and refuses to provide any public services to them.

READ: Israel to demolish Palestine school in Masafer Yatta