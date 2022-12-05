Israel kills another Palestinian in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces shot dead a young Palestinian man on Monday morning and wounded six others in Dheisheh refugee camp, south of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem. According to Palestinian security sources, a large number of Israeli occupation forces raided the refugee camp and ransacked several homes, triggering protests from local people.

The heavily-armed Israeli occupation soldiers shot at young protesters with live fire, tear gas and stun grenades, killing 22-year-old Omar Manna Fararja with a shot to the chest, and wounding six others in their lower extremities. Wafa news agency said that the casualties were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Palestinian sources also reported that the Israeli occupation forces detained Manna's brother, Yazan Youssef Hassan Fararja, 24. Two others who were detained were named as bothers Uday and Moaz Essam Abu Nassar, aged 24 and 27, respectively.

Official figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health show that at least 212 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2022 in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip.

The Factional Coordination Committee in Bethlehem Governorate announced an immediate general strike and called on people to participate in the funeral of Omar Fararja.

