Germany Ambassador: 'serious harm' to Doha-Berlin relations following World Cup criticism

Germany's Ambassador to Qatar has urged his country to reconsider its recent criticism of Doha, warning that recent comments had caused "serious harm", Spiegel reports.

According to the report, Ambassador Claudius Fischbach called on Berlin to change its strategy and improve diplomatic relations with Doha.

"Germany has experienced a significant confidence bonus in Qatar in recent years," the diplomat said, warning that the trust has been lost following comments made by Berlin officials in the past few weeks.

Last week, the majority of Germany's football players did not support the team's controversial hand-over-the-mouth protest during its opening game at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to a report by German media.

