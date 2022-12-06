Hamas briefs embassies about 'Zionist plans' for Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has briefed fifty embassies and foreign institutions in the occupied Palestinian territories about the "Zionist plans" for Al-Aqsa Mosque. Hamas sent a letter containing details of the meeting between senior Israeli police officers and settler leaders involved in raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem. The meeting was apparently held in the presence of Ayala Ben-Gvir, the wife of far-right MK Itamar Ben Gvir, who is to become Minister of National Security.

"The settler leaders called during the meeting for an increase in the number and duration of raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque," the movement told the embassies in the letter also circulated to the media. It added that the illegal settlers want more gates leading into the mosque compound to be opened for them, and reduced police supervision. The demands of the settlers, said Hamas, were met to such an extent as to "secure the settlers' movement, safety and security."

The Palestinian resistance movement pointed out that, "These dangerous plans and policies will inflame the situation inside and outside the occupied Palestinian territories."

Hamas reiterated that Al-Aqsa Mosque is not like any other mosque; it is the third holiest place for more than 1.6 billion Muslims around the world, and its protection is part of their religious beliefs.

Moreover, documented historical research published by UN bodies has not proven beyond doubt any Jewish religious or other right to the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa Mosque, insisted the movement. It added that international resolutions and conventions covering the situation in the mosque call on the occupying power to maintain the status quo. Israel's annexation of Jerusalem as its "undivided capital" is not recognised in international law.

"All Palestinians are ready to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque at any price," said Hamas. "Israeli plans will not succeed as long as there are Palestinians alive on this earth. The international community should intervene to stop the wicked Zionist schemes."