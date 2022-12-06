Latest News
/
Iran arrests 12 people accused of links with foreign agents
/
Israel Justice Minister calls on President not to extend Netanyahu government formation mandate
/
Tunisia: ex-president to be questioned over passports for foreigners
/
Female fans feel safe at Qatar World Cup, thanks to reduced alcohol consumption
/
Oil tanker clears Turkiye shipping logjam with Russian insurance letter - document
/
Germany Ambassador: 'serious harm' to Doha-Berlin relations following World Cup criticism
/
Hamas's Head congratulates President bin Zayed on UAE National Day
/
Morocco fans scramble for tickets ahead of Spain match
/
Israel issues 10 stop work orders to Palestinian families in West Bank
/
Gulf States looking East to reinforce economic ties with China as Xi visits Saudi
/
China Xi to arrive in Riyadh on Wednesday to meet Saudi and Arab leaders
/
Egypt nurse inserts needle into new born baby blindfolded as 'breakfast bet'
/
Israel gets $171bn in European investment for illegal settlements
/
Israel summons UN Envoy after demanding probe into Palestinian killing
/
PA to pay only 'partial salaries' to most employees for 13th month in a row
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More