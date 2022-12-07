Libya accuses Greece of imposing 'fait accompli' on maritime border

Libya's Tripoli-based government, on Wednesday, accused Greece of exploiting the Libyan crisis for imposing a fait accompli on their maritime border, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Libyan Foreign Ministry decried Greece's "irresponsible behaviour" of striking a deal with international companies to start research and exploration for oil and gas in the Libyan-Greek maritime borders.

The Ministry said it had verified reports regarding Greece's contract with international companies and the Sanko Swift ship, which specialises in research and surveying in the eastern Mediterranean.

"Greece is conducting exploration contracts in a disputed area in the south and south-west of the islands of Crete," the Ministry said, vowing to take legal and diplomatic measures to defend Libya's rights and sovereignty in its maritime areas.

Greece opposes a 2019 maritime boundaries agreement the Tripoli government signed with Turkiye, which was later registered by the UN.

In October 2022, Libya and Turkiye signed a preliminary agreement for energy exploration.

OPINION: Why is Greece so angry with Libya?