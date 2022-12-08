Islamic groups criticise Netherlands' plan to censor Quran schools

Islamic organisations in the Netherlands have criticised a draft decision that would impose censorship on Quran institutes in the country.

The draft resolution was submitted by the Minister of Education, Dennis Wiersma, last month, and would allow the imposition of censorship over educational institutions that are not affiliated with the ministry and are not funded by it, including institutes for memorising the Quran in mosques.

The minister explained that the draft resolution aims to combat "undemocratic ideas" in these institutes.

The draft resolution also calls for the establishment of a 'religious hotline' which students and parents can use to submit complaints about these institutions.

Islamic organisations in the Netherlands have filed a judicial complaint against Wiersma saying this is an attack on freedom of religion.

