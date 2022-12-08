Israel kills three more Palestinians in Jenin

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed three Palestinians at point blank range in an overnight raid of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Wafa news agency reported this morning. The three men were named as Sedqi Zakarneh, 29, from the city of Jenin; Tareq Al-Damej, 29, from Jenin refugee camp; and Atta Shalaby, 46, from Qabatya, near Jenin.

Witnesses said that a number of Israeli occupation forces raided the city and the neighbouring refugee camp, provoking clashes with local Palestinian residents. The Israelis, said Wafa, also fired at an ambulance during the raid, but medical staff were unhurt.

Fierce fighting erupted between Israeli occupation forces and local Palestinians in the aftermath of the murders. At least ten Palestinians were wounded by live fire and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The latest murders bring the total of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of this year to 216, an average of one Palestinian killed every 1.5 days so far this year alone.

