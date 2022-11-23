Israel shot dead 16-year-old Palestinian 

A 16-year-old Palestinian child was shot and killed by an Israeli soldier last night, in the Occupied West Bank city of Nablus, reported Wafa news agency.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Ahmed Shehada was killed following an Israeli military raid that resulted in him being shot in the heart.

Moreover, four other Palestinians were severely injured, including a victim suffering from a bullet in the abdomen and another with a sound bomb, which exploded on his head.

Along with Israeli settlers, large units of Israeli forces stormed into the village in a military bulldozer and used live fire, rubber-coated bullets and teargas canisters to attack the Palestinian residents.

The Israeli Occupation Forces also attacked Palestinian vehicles belonging to paramedics from the Palestine Red Crescent Society, local residents told Wafa, while providing protection to the settlers.

There has been a rise in Israeli raids on the Occupied West Bank over the past few months, coupled with violence carried out by settlers who have even turned against Israeli forces, at times.

This year alone, over 130 Palestinians have been killed, as well as at least 25 on the Israeli side, reportedly making 2022 the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2005.