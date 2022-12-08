Lebanon says cholera outbreak under control

The Lebanese Ministry of Health yesterday announced that the cholera outbreak is "under control", given the limited number of confirmed daily cases.

Minister of Health, Firas Al-Abyad, told reporters that "the number of confirmed cases has reached 635, while the cumulative number, to which suspected cases are added, has reached 4,912 cases."

He pointed out that the vaccine has been administered to about 500,000 people, who constitute 80 per cent of the targeted population.

He warned that even if the cholera outbreak was under control, the measures to limit its spread are not only related to the Ministry of Health but involve other issues starting with securing safe drinking water and rehabilitated sanitation networks.

He stressed that the ministry is cooperating with other departments to contain the outbreak, noting that the rapid cholera test is available in all government hospitals and is free for those who show symptoms.

