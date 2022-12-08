World Cup fans on pace to spend record amounts at tournament venues: Visa

Fans at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are on pace to spend record amounts at tournament venues, according to data from Visa, the event's official payment partner, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report, fans have already spent more money than they did when Brazil hosted the World Cup in 2014, and 89 per cent of the value they spent in Russia in 2018.

Visa's data includes spending on its cards at all official World Cup venues, from the start of tournament through to 2 December.

FIFA expects its revenue from the four-year cycle culminating in the World Cup to exceed the $5.4 billion it made in Russia in 2018.

