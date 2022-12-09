Latest News
China President praises Qatar World Cup organisation
Xi Jinping: China to use Shanghai exchange for Yuan energy deals with Gulf nations
Israel settlers vandalise shop owned by disabled Palestinian, attack customers
Abbas warns Israel of armed resistance, suspending security ties amid rising attacks against Palestinians
UN Special Rapporteur postpones visit to Morocco due to a disagreement with the authorities
Libya: Presidential Council launches initiative to resolve the political crisis
Violating obligations of member State, Israel blocks UN staff from carrying out work
UK Minister slammed for 'spineless' U-turn over Saudi torture comment
Inflation in Egypt hits 19.2 % for first time in 5 years
Hamas official denounces EU silence about European institutions' support for Israeli settlements
Washington, Moscow swap prisoners after Saudi-Emirati mediation
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel killing 3 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank
Israel refusal to grant visas to UN staff could impact aid work: UN
Lebanon detainees in limbo as judges' strike continues
Saudi Arabia accelerates efforts to strengthen alliances with Egypt, Turkiye, Pakistan
