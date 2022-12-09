Portuguese / Spanish / English

Protests in Geneva after Afghan refugee commits suicide

A demonstration in Geneva following the suicide of an Afghan refugee after the local court ordered his deportation
A 18-year-old Afghani committed suicide on December 6, after hearing the news of the deportation, Anadolu reports.

The young Afghan arrived in Geneva last year, and he was living with a Swiss family and learning the French language.

Despite the young man's adaptation to his surroundings and the environment in which he lives, the Geneva court decided to deport him and return him to Greece.

According to allegations reported in the media, the immigration authorities in Geneva ignored doctors' warnings that the young Afghan was suicidal.

Following the spread of the news of the suicide of the Afghani man, Bel Air Street in Geneva witnessed a massive protest demonstration in which thousands participated.

UNHCR: There is no such thing as an 'illegal asylum seeker'

