Hamas marks founding anniversary with Gaza military parade

Palestinian resistance group Hamas organized a military parade in the Gaza Strip on Saturday to celebrate the 35th anniversary of its founding, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a speech during the parade, Hamas spokesman Mohammad Hamada said the Palestinian group "sticks to armed resistance as a strategic tool to deter the Israeli occupation."

"We renew our rejection of all settlement projects, coordination and normalization with the occupation," he added.

Founded in 1987, Hamas celebrates the anniversary of its founding every year on Dec. 14.

In 2006, the Palestinian group won the Palestinian parliamentary elections and took Gaza by force a year later after street fighting with rival Fatah group.

