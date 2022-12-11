Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas marks founding anniversary with Gaza military parade

December 11, 2022 at 11:25 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine
The Izz ad-Din al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian group Hamas hold a military parade marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on December 10, 2022 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency]
The Izz ad-Din al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian group Hamas hold a military parade marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on December 10, 2022 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency]
 December 11, 2022 at 11:25 am

Palestinian resistance group Hamas organized a military parade in the Gaza Strip on Saturday to celebrate the 35th anniversary of its founding, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a speech during the parade, Hamas spokesman Mohammad Hamada said the Palestinian group "sticks to armed resistance as a strategic tool to deter the Israeli occupation."

"We renew our rejection of all settlement projects, coordination and normalization with the occupation," he added.

Founded in 1987, Hamas celebrates the anniversary of its founding every year on Dec. 14.

In 2006, the Palestinian group won the Palestinian parliamentary elections and took Gaza by force a year later after street fighting with rival Fatah group.

READ: Hamas inaugurates arms exhibition for homemade military equipment

Categories
Middle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments