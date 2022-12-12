2 Yemen soldiers killed while escorting UN convoy

Two pro-government Yemeni soldiers have been killed in an ambush while escorting a United Nations official convoy in eastern Yemen, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said yesterday.

The IOM spokesperson told Russia Today (RT) that the two soldiers were killed while escorting a convoy traveling west from Yemen's Seiyun to Marib.

"No IOM staff, who were on an unspecified humanitarian mission, were injured in the attack," the spokesperson added.

The Associated Press quoted the region's tribal leader and a UN official as saying that the ambush took place near Al-Abr town in Yemen's eastern province of Hadhramaut.

