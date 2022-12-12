PA detention campaign against Hamas members in West Bank

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has been carrying out a widescale detention and summoning campaign against Hamas' leaders and members, senior Hamas official in the occupied West Bank, Thamer Sabaaneh, said yesterday.

Condemning the campaign, Sabaaneh said this "comes amidst the fierce Israeli campaign of killing Palestinians and destroying their homes without any discrimination related to their political affiliation."

The PA's targetting of Hamas' members "is a strong indication that the PA is working to widen the internal Palestinian division," he added.

The Committee for Prisoners' Families in the West Bank recorded nine new detentions, five extensions of detentions and 14 summons over the last 48 hours.

