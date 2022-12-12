Portuguese / Spanish / English

PA detention campaign against Hamas members in West Bank

December 12, 2022 at 10:46 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian police prevent demonstrators from gathering ahead of a planned protest against the Palestinian authority following the death of an activist, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on July 5, 2021 [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]
Palestinian police prevent demonstrators from gathering ahead of a planned protest against the Palestinian authority following the death of an activist, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on July 5, 2021 [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]
 December 12, 2022 at 10:46 am

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has been carrying out a widescale detention and summoning campaign against Hamas' leaders and members, senior Hamas official in the occupied West Bank, Thamer Sabaaneh, said yesterday.

Condemning the campaign, Sabaaneh said this "comes amidst the fierce Israeli campaign of killing Palestinians and destroying their homes without any discrimination related to their political affiliation."

The PA's targetting of Hamas' members "is a strong indication that the PA is working to widen the internal Palestinian division," he added.

The Committee for Prisoners' Families in the West Bank recorded nine new detentions, five extensions of detentions and 14 summons over the last 48 hours.

Palestine MP: Administrative detention 'open-ended life sentence'

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments