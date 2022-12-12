Portuguese / Spanish / English

'The Sahara is ours; its river and land are ours,' chant Morocco football team

Players of Morocco celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match against Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. [Evrim Aydın - Anadolu Agency]
A video is circulating online of the Moroccan national football team chanting, "the Sahara is ours; its river and land are ours."

The Western Sahara, on the northwest coast of Africa, is a former Spanish colony that was annexed by Morocco in 1975.

It is thought that there are mineral resources in the Western Sahara and significant offshore oil reserves.

Its indigenous people, the Saharawis, and the independence movement the Polisario Front, have been engaged in a dispute with Morocco over the Western Sahara since 1975, with the promise of a UN referendum on independence never materialising.

In December 2020 then US President Donald Trump announced that the US would recognise the Western Sahara as part of Morocco's kingdom and that Israel and Morocco would normalise ties.

The announcement was part of a US-brokered normalisation deal between Morocco and Israel.

The video of the Moroccan national team followed their win against Portugal last week, which made them the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final.

