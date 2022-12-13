Israel vote to elect Knesset Speaker delayed

The right-wing Likud Party and the opposition agreed, on Monday, to postpone the election of a temporary Speaker for the Knesset (Israel's parliament) until Tuesday, according to Israeli media.

Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, said the move came after opposition parties threatened to obstruct the vote, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The election was scheduled to take place on Monday evening.

According to Haaretz newspaper, the Yesh Atid Party led by outgoing Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, concluded an agreement with the Likud Party to postpone the vote until Tuesday, although the Likud has already submitted 61 signatures.

After difficult deliberations, Prime Minister-designate, Benjamin Netanyahu, chose to nominate Likud's Knesset member, Yariv Levin, as interim Speaker, to replace Mickey Levy of the Yesh Atid Party, the Haaretz noted.

The list of candidates for the post also includes David Amsalem, Amir Ohana, Ofir Akunis and Danny Danon.

Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc secured an outright majority in the Knesset in the elections that took place early last month.

On Sunday, the 28-day deadline given to Netanyahu to form a government expired, with President Isaac Herzog agreeing to extend the deadline for an additional 10 days at Netanyahu's request.

Under the law, the deadline can be extended for an additional 14 days. In the event of failure, the Israeli President assigns another deputy to form the government.

READ: Arab MK to UN: Ben-Gvir's power over Israel force in West Bank causes 'deep crisis'