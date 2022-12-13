Morocco: 30 additional flights to Qatar to support team in semi-finals

Moroccan airlines have organised an additional 30 flights to carry football fans to Qatar to support the country's team in its semi-finals match against France.

"In order to allow the many Moroccans wanting to support the national team at its peak and experience the emotion of the World Cup semi-final, Royal Air Maroc has set up an air bridge between Casablanca and Doha," Royal Air Maroc said in a statement.

"The exceptional and heroic performance of the national team during the 2022 World Cup will forever be engraved in the memory of Moroccans. A performance achieved thanks, in particular, to the fervour of the Moroccan public, the 12th man," Royal Air Maroc said in a statement.

Morocco became the first Arab and African team to reach a semi-final in a World Cup and will face defending champions France tomorrow.

The team has enjoyed great public support from Morocco and across the Arab world and Africa during the tournament.

