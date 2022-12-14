Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algeria, Mauritania discuss expediting construction of first land road 

December 14, 2022 at 12:25 pm | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Mauritania, News
ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 06: Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra speaks during an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) in Rome, Italy on October 06, 2021. ( Barış Seçkin - Anadolu Agency )
Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on October 06, 2021 [Barış Seçkin/Anadolu Agency]
 December 14, 2022 at 12:25 pm

Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, on Monday received the Mauritanian Minister of Equipment and Transport, Nani Ould Chrougha, who is on a working visit to Algeria, Anadolu news agency reported.

The officials discussed ways to accelerate the implementation of the first land road linking the two countries and stressed on the "strategic importance" of the road project which will connect Zouerate in Mauritania with Tindouf in Algeria.

They also stressed that the road will represent a bridge for cooperation and integration that would open up promising prospects for integrated economic development between the two countries.

In December 2021, Algeria and Mauritania signed an agreement under which Algiers will fund the majority of the construction work of the 775 kilometre route.

In August 2018, the two countries opened the first land border crossing between them, with the aim of increasing trade exchange, facilitating the movement of people and strengthening security cooperation to combat terrorism.

Mauritania and Algeria share a 460-kilometres long land border.

READ: Algeria calls for 'direct negotiations' between Morocco, Polisario

Categories
AfricaAlgeriaMauritaniaNews
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments