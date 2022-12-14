Algeria, Mauritania discuss expediting construction of first land road 

Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, on Monday received the Mauritanian Minister of Equipment and Transport, Nani Ould Chrougha, who is on a working visit to Algeria, Anadolu news agency reported.

The officials discussed ways to accelerate the implementation of the first land road linking the two countries and stressed on the "strategic importance" of the road project which will connect Zouerate in Mauritania with Tindouf in Algeria.

They also stressed that the road will represent a bridge for cooperation and integration that would open up promising prospects for integrated economic development between the two countries.

In December 2021, Algeria and Mauritania signed an agreement under which Algiers will fund the majority of the construction work of the 775 kilometre route.

In August 2018, the two countries opened the first land border crossing between them, with the aim of increasing trade exchange, facilitating the movement of people and strengthening security cooperation to combat terrorism.

Mauritania and Algeria share a 460-kilometres long land border.

READ: Algeria calls for 'direct negotiations' between Morocco, Polisario