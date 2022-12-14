Czech Republic to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem

The President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, on Monday asked Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, to move the country's embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Ynet News reported yesterday.

Zeman asked Fiala to approve the relocation of the embassy before his term ends next March and suggested that he and Fiala visit Israel for the opening.

When he was a member of the opposition, Fiala signed a petition calling for the transfer of the embassy.

However, he is currently facing several obstacles, including a lack of support from the Czech coalition and dependence of Prague on the EU, which opposes the move.

The US, under the administration of former President Donald Trump, moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, after recognising the holy city as the undivided capital of Israel, despite its disputed status under international law. Palestinian leaders see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Three other countries, namely Honduras, Guatemala and Kosovo have followed Washington's lead. However, last month the Honduran foreign ministry said it was considering moving its embassy back to Tel Aviv.

