Egypt parliament speaker visits Qatar for first time since reconciliation 

Egypt's Parliamentary Speaker Hanafy El-Gebaly arrived in Doha yesterday for the first time since the two countries resumed ties.

Official media reported that El-Gebaly was accompanied by an "official delegation," adding that the trip had as a result of an invitation by the head of the Qatari Shura Council, Hassan Bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim.

The Egyptian was due to meet Qatari officials "to discuss ways of enhancing the two countries' relations at all levels" and "strengthening the two countries' parliamentary cooperation."

El-Gebaly's visit comes after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi travelled to Qatar in September.

Egypt joined neighbouring Saudi, the UAE and Bahrain in boycotting Qatar in June 2017. This came to an end on 5 June 2021 under the terms of the Al-Ula reconciliation agreement.

