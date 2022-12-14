Latest News
/
UNHCR appeals to UK to uphold international obligations as Sunak reveals 5-point immigration plan
/
Israel detained 815 Palestinian children in 2022
/
Sunak condemned for pledge to vote against Palestine in key UN vote
/
Czech Republic to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem
/
Netanyahu needed more time to form coalition due to far-right's demands
/
Israel: far-right extremist MK slams US comment on killing of Palestinian girl
/
Tunisia: major union warns about 'unilateral action'
/
Algeria: African dimension is strategic choice for new Algeria, says president
/
EU's Frontex 'complicit' in forced migrant returns to Libya: HRW
/
New Syria telecom company tied to Iran, investigation finds
/
Nearly 8.3m people across Somalia facing food crisis in 2023
/
UAE to host next WTO ministerial meeting
/
Iran jails 400 protesters in Tehran amid unrest
/
PM: Sweden takes memorandum signed with Turkiye, Finland 'very seriously'
/
Ethiopia to investigate deaths of 27 migrants in Zambia
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More