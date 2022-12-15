Qatar's Al-Sadd among clubs vying for Ronaldo, Spanish paper says

The Qatari sports club Al-Sadd seeks to sign Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract with Manchester United was recently terminated, the Spanish daily sports newspaper Diario AS reported yesterday.

The newspaper added that Ronaldo has not yet made a decision, and that he would like to continue playing in the best football clubs in the world.

Manchester United recently terminated its contract with the Portuguese star by mutual agreement. This came after a television interview in which he attacked club officials and coach Erik Ten Hag.

Since then, media reports circulated indicating that he would move to the Saudi club Al-Nasr for a $200 million fee. However the player later denied the claims.

There were also reports about attempts by Qatar's Al-Rayyan to sign the 38-year-old player.

The Portuguese national team was edged out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Qatar, after losing 1-0 to the Moroccan national team in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

