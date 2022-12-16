40,000 letters in support of Palestinian prisoner held in Israeli jail for 40 years

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club and the Ministry of Education yesterday launched a campaign titled "40,000 letters of support from Palestinian students to the Dean of Prisoners, Karim Younes."

The campaign kicked off at the Bethlehem Girls' Secondary School.

Younes, a member of the Central Committee of the Fatah movement, was arrested on 6 January 1983. Occupation authorities issued him with a life sentence that was later commuted to 40 years.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club and the Ministry of Education will select the best 20 letters written by students and deliver them to Younes at his welcome party, which will be held in Ramallah.

Younes is scheduled to be released on 5 January, after spending four decades behind bars in the Israeli occupation's prisons.

