Saudi arrests hundreds of suspected drug smugglers

Saudi authorities have arrested 421 persons who are accused of trying to smuggle large quantities of drugs in four regions of the kingdom.

The official spokesman for the General Directorate of the Border Guard, Colonel Misfer Al-Quraini, said that land patrols in the areas of Najran, Jazan, Asir and the northern borders, thwarted attempts to smuggle 52.4 tonnes of the narcotic khat, 807 kilogrammes of cannabis, 475,166 tablets that are subject to medical regulation, and 145,597 amphetamine tablets.

READ: Saudi, UK sign defence co-operation plan to deepen military alliance

Al-Quraini adding that 421 suspects have been arrested including 39 Saudi citizens and 382 who breached the border security system, who include 342 Yemenis, 38 Ethiopian and two Iraqis.

The Saudi border security official added that the

initial legal procedures against the suspects have been completed, and that they and the contraband have been handed over to the relevant authorities.

READ: Ex-Twitter employee sentenced to over 3 years for spying on Saudi dissidents