Funeral held for 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli army

Hundreds of people on Saturday attended a funeral in Ramallah held for two Palestinians who were killed early in October by Israeli security forces, reports Anadolu Agency.

Israeli authorities turned over the bodies of Salameh Sharay'a and Khaled Anbar to their families at a checkpoint in the West Bank on Friday, two months after holding their bodies, said the Palestinian Authority's Civil Affairs Commission.

The two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli army gunfire on October 3 while inside a vehicle in Al-Jalazon refugee camp during a predawn Israeli army raid on the camp, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israel is withholding the bodies of 103 Palestinians its forces have killed since 2015 or died in prison, including 10 minors, eight prisoners, and three women, as well as the corpses of 256 Palestinians killed in action since 1967 and buried at what is known as "numbers cemetery" in the north of Israel, added WAFA.

READ: Tens of Palestinians wounded in Israel's West Bank attacks