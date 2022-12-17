Israel officers force Palestinians to strip at Hebron checkpoints

Israeli occupation officers have been forcing Palestinians to strip at military checkpoints in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Maan News Agency reported on Friday.

Palestinian residents have complained to the Palestinian Authority (PA) and asked it to urgently interfere to stop this humiliating practice, but nothing has yet been done.

Bassam Abu Eisha, one of the residents of the Tel Rumeida neighbourhood, shared: "Men, women and children are being harassed by the Israeli occupation at Tel Rumeida Checkpoint."

Speaking to Maan, he added: "Harassing Palestinians at this checkpoint has increased as the Israeli occupation officers have started to ask all the people who pass through the checkpoint to take off their clothes."

Abu Eisha said that harassment increased in the evening: "We are running out of patience and started to organise protests every night in front of the checkpoints, but nothing has changed. We feel that we are alone. However, we will continue fighting these oppressive practices."

Maan said that Israeli army and settler violence has increased in Tel Rumeida and Al-Shuhada Street in Hebron since the announcement that the extremist far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir would become a minister.