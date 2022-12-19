Palestinians establish cornea bank in Gaza

The head of the Gaza Administrative Committee, Issam Al-Da'alis, announced on Sunday that a cornea bank has been established in the besieged Palestinian enclave, Anadolu has reported.

"As I am donating my corneas after my death," Da'alis said at the inauguration ceremony organised by the Ministry of Health, "I announce the creation of cornea bank for those donated by Palestinians."

The official called for Palestinians to let it be known that they wish their corneas to be donated after they die for the sake of other people. He also thanked the families of the donors behind the initiative "for the sake of giving the blessing of sight to the living."

A number of Palestinian families have already signed donor forms to confirm that they wish their corneas to be donated following their death.

Da'alis noted that the 16-year Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip has affected all aspects of life negatively, including health and medical services. "Nevertheless, Palestinian doctors have worked wonders to help Gaza residents who are in desperate need of qualitative medical services."

