Kuwait gets $100m back from Bahrain

Kuwait has received $100 million from Bahrain as part of a corruption case, Sky News Arabia reported yesterday.

The Public Prosecutor in Kuwait tweeted: "This step was an implementation of the ruling against the suspects Fahad Meziad Al-Rajaan, former director of Social Insurance Corporation, and one of the prominent suspects of corruption in Kuwait, along with his wife Muna Mohammad Al-Wazzan."

Getting the money back, the Kuwaiti Public Prosecutor said, was carried out in coordination with the Public Prosecutor in Bahrain.

Al-Rajaan died in September aged 73 in London, where he lived for years. He was said to be worth nearly $850 million.

He was accused of several counts of corruption, including breach of trust, graft, mismanagement and money laundering.

In 2016, the Kuwaiti Criminal Court sentenced him to ten years in prison, but he was in London and Interpol was asked to arrest him.

In 2017, he was arrested in London at Kuwait's request, but he was not extradited. However, the High Court in London seized his assets in 2019.

