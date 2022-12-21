Kuwait calls on Iraq to complete maritime border demarcation

Kuwaiti Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, called on Iraq to complete the demarcation of maritime borders between the two countries.

Al-Sabah made the remarks at the second Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership held in Jordan yesterday.

"The Arab countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are aware of Iraq's status as well as regional and international importance and seek to restore its effective role to exercise its usual role freely without any external influences" Al-Sabah said.

He stressed that Kuwait had sought to support Iraq in all fields, recognising the importance of this "brotherly country" and because the security and stability of the two countries and the region are "indivisible".

"We are required today, in view of the volume of relations, to work to close the outstanding issues, especially completing the demarcation of the maritime borders, so that our relations will move to new horizons, according to the desire of the two countries' leaders and the aspirations of the two peoples," he added.

Twelve countries are participating in the second Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference including Iraq, Jordan, France, Turkiye, Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain and Iran.

